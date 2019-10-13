Image Source : TSRTC Strike: All-party leaders call for Khammam bandh, after driver suicide

The TSRTC strike issue is getting intense with each passing day. All-party leaders on Sunday decided to call for Khammam bandh on Monday (October 14), following the suicide of TSRTC bus driver in the district.

The decision of the bandh came after the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of RTC workers held a meeting with all party leaders at Khammam town on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by leaders such as Kunamaneni Sambhasiva Rao, Pothineni Sudarshan, Sridhar Reddy, P Durgaprasad and others. They also appealed to the people to support for Khammam Bandh.

The meeting was called after a TSRTC bus driver Srinivas Reddy attempted to immolate himself in Khammam. He was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed to injuries.

The Telangana RTC bus stands are already deserted as employees of the corporation have been protesting to meet their demands. The TSRTC strike started on October 5 when the festive season is just around the corner. In wake of strike, the Telangana government has extended Dasara holidays by a week.

The Telangana RTC employees are demanding that Telangana Road Transport Corporation be merged with Telangana government. They are also demanding reduction in tax on diesel and filling up of vacancies.

