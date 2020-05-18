Image Source : INDIA TV 90 per cent relaxations in lockdown guidelines in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, in an exclusive conversation with India TV, has said that 90 per cent relaxations will be given in lockdown in his state. The CM also said that Tripura has made it a point to pay for the travel of migrants, whether they are coming back to Tripura from other parts of India or whether they are traveling from Tripura to their home states.

"Tripura government is paying for the travel of migrants whether they are coming to Tripura form various parts of the country or whether they are going to any part of the country from Tripura," Deb said.

Speaking of the impact of the coronavirus impact in Tripura, the CM said that the state had suffered on the front of the collection of tax as it stood at 20% of the normal tax collected.

"Tripura falls in the green zone as far as coronavirus outbreak is concerned. A handful of cases that were found were cases of people who came from outside. The cases did not have much impact on the civilians. Industrial activity in Tripura has resumed a long time ago," Deb said.

He further added that Tripura has sealed the international border with Bangladesh and there is strict checking at the state borders with Mizoram and Assam. "International border with Bangladesh has been strictly sealed off. There is also strict checking on the borders with Mizoram and Assam. Social distancing has also been strictly followed in all parts of Tripura," Deb added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage