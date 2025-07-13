Tripura girl mysteriously goes missing in Delhi, CM Manik Saha orders swift police action Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student from Tripura studying at Delhi University, has gone missing in the national capital under puzzling circumstances. Last heard from on July 7, she had told her mother she was heading to Sarai Rohilla station with a friend, but never made it.

New Delhi:

A 19-year-old student from Tripura, Sneha Debnath, has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Delhi, prompting Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to instruct the police to take immediate and appropriate action. Sneha, a resident of Sabroom in South Tripura district and a student at Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College under Delhi University, was last in contact with her family on July 7. According to her relatives, she had informed her mother that she was heading to Sarai Rohilla Railway Station with a friend named Pitunia. Her last phone call was recorded at 5:56 am. By 8:45 am, her phone was found switched off. The family later discovered that Pitunia never met Sneha that morning as planned.

Raising further alarm, a cab driver tracked by the family confirmed having dropped Sneha near Delhi’s Signature Bridge, a location known for safety concerns and limited CCTV surveillance. The lack of camera footage has complicated efforts to trace her movements.

On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, aided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), launched an extensive search across a seven-kilometre radius around Signature Bridge. However, no significant leads have been found so far.

The Tripura Chief Minister’s Office acknowledged the case in a statement on social media, saying, “The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action.”

Sneha's family remains distraught, pointing out that she left without any personal belongings and had not withdrawn money in the last four months. Her bank account remains untouched. Authorities have appealed to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts. The case is under active investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)