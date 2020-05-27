Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Tripura: 23 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 232

Coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 232 after twenty-three more persons tested positive for the infection in the state, officials said on Wednesday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 65, while 165 patients have so far recovered from the infection and two have migrated to other states.

"More 23 people found Covid19 positive in Tripura today. Among them 18 people have come from Maharashtra by train & 5 others were in contact of Positive patients. Positive Cases: 232. Active Cases: 65. Discharged: 165. Migrated: 02. Tripura Covid19 Count," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted late Tuesday evening.

The majority of the recent cases have been detected among people returning from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and other states, officials said.

According to the latest reports, 16,349 people out of 26,943 have completed their 14-day observation period and have been discharged.

The total number of people currently under surveillance is 10,594, of which 300 are in institutional quarantine and 10,294 under home-quarantine.

Total samples tested so far in the state is 20,871, the officials said.

(With PTI Inputs)

