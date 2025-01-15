Trial run of Vande Bharat Sleeper between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central conducted today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vande Bharat Sleeper between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central

The trial run of Vande Bharat Sleeper between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central was conducted on January 15 (today). The train which departed from Ahmedabad at 7.15 am on Wednesday arrived at Mumbai Central at 13:50 hrs after covering a distance of 540 km in 5 hours and 25 minutes.

This 16-coach train includes 11 AC-3 tier coaches, 4 AC-2 tier coaches, and 1 First AC coach, all equipped with advanced features such as separate charging ports for Type A and C devices, a foldable snack table, an integrated lighting system, and a laptop charging setup.

For passenger convenience, the train has a combined gangway for smooth movement, dog boxes at both ends, adequate linen space, and 38 special seats for attendants. Additionally, all coaches are HL3 compliant for fire safety and include Braille navigation for visually challenged passengers.

The 1st AC coach has 24 seats, while the 2nd AC coaches have 48 seats each. Among the 3rd AC coaches, five have 67 seats each, and four have 55 seats each.

Earlier in the month, the Vande Bharat sleeper train achieved a peak speed of 180 km per hour in multiple trials over the last three days on a 40-km stretch in Rajasthan, the Railway Ministry said. "The trails will continue until this month's end before this world-class long-distance travel is made available to the rail commuters across the nation," it said in a press statement. According to the ministry, on January 2, during a 30-km run between Kota and Laban in Bundi district of Rajasthan, the train reached a peak speed of 180 km per hour.