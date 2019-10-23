Image Source : PTI Transsion to scale up manufacturing in India. Representational image.

China's Transsion Group is in the process of increasing the capacity of its mobile phone manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to about 3 million units a month to meet the growing demand across its itel, Tecno and Infinix brands.

"Ramp up of capacity is underway. Our capacity for making feature phones will go up from 1.5 million units to 2 million, and from 6,50,000 units of smartphones to 1 million units a month," Transsion India CEO Arijeet Talapatra told PTI.

He, however, did not comment on the investment being pumped in for the expansion.

Transsion, which has a significant business in the African market, said India will play a key role in exports eventually.

"Currently, the facilities here cater to the India market. Africa is one of our biggest markets, and it is only logical that we will use India as an export hub eventually," he said.

Talapatra said Transsion has seen strong demand across its three brands.

"With itel alone, we have crossed the five crore customers mark within a short span of three years. itel will continue to be a strong player in the sub-Rs 5,000 category as we feel there is a large population that is looking for options to switch from a feature phone to a smartphone," he said, adding that the brand would continue to focus on tier II cities and beyond.

