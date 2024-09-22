Train derailment bid: Major accident averted after vigilant loco pilot spots iron rods on track in Bathinda

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Major train derailment bid foiled after vigilant loco pilot spots iron rods on track in Bathinda

A major train derailment bid was averted on Sunday after a vigilant loco pilot spotted iron rods on the railway track in Punjab Bathinda. According to available information, a conspiracy was hatched to overturn the train near Bangi Nagar in Bhatinda on September 22. For this, multiple iron rods were placed on the railway tracks.

The incident took place at around 3 am when the loco pilot of the train, which was running slow, suddenly noticed an object lying on the railway track. The driver applied emergency brakes on time and got down to check the object. On getting close, he found the rods lying on the tracks. The loco pilot moved the rods aside and informed the Railway Police Force (RPF) about the incident.

Second incident in a day

Notably, the development came amid the rising cases of train derailment. Multiple such incidents where objectionable objects were found on tracks. Earlier in the day, an empty gas cylinder was found on the tracks by a goods train loco pilot. He too applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur railway station in Kanpur. The incident is the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Allahabad from Kanpur. A gas cylinder was also placed on the railway tracks on September 8 which was hit by a train heading from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, before it came to a screeching halt, averting a major accident. The cylinder was thrown away by the hit.

(Reported by Anamika Gaur)

