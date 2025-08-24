Tragedy at Duduma waterfall: 22-year-old YouTuber swept away while filming reels in Odisha Odisha: Caught off guard by the sudden surge in water, Sagar found himself stranded on a slippery rock. Despite desperate rescue attempts by nearby tourists and locals, the strong current swept him away.

Bhubaneswar:

A day of adventure turned tragic for a young YouTuber from Odisha, who went missing after being swept away by strong currents at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Sagar Tudu from Berhampur in Ganjam district, was filming content for his YouTube channel when the incident occurred.

Incident caught on camera

Sagar, along with his friend Abhijit Behera, was visiting Koraput to record videos of tourist spots. The incident took place in the afternoon while Sagar was standing on a rock near the waterfall, capturing reels using a drone camera. Suddenly, the authorities of Machakunda dam released water downstream after heavy rain in the Lamtaput area, abruptly raising the water level at the waterfall.

Stranded and swept away by currents

Caught off guard by the sudden surge, Sagar was stranded on the slippery rock. Despite frantic efforts by tourists and locals to rescue him, he was swept away by the gushing water. Rescue teams from Machakunda police and the Fire Brigade rushed to the scene but were unable to trace him by late evening.

Rescue operation underway

Official teams, including local police and fire services, continue the search operation for Sagar. The Machakunda authorities had alerted downstream residents prior to releasing about 2,000 cusecs of water from the dam following heavy rains.

Community reaction and safety reminder

The video of the incident quickly went viral and sparked discussions on the dangers of "reel culture" and taking risks for social media content, especially at hazardous natural sites during the monsoon season. Authorities urge tourists and content creators to prioritise safety and exercise caution near waterfalls and dams.