Traffic advisory issued for Eid-e-Milad procession in these cities today: Check full list, affected routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check traffic advisory for Eid-e-Milad procession in many cities today.

Traffic Advisory news updates: Starting from Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to Pune and Thane, a traffic advisory has been issued, and restrictions imposed in many cities for Eid-e-Milad procession on Monday. These restrictions were imposed for the smooth movement of the vehicles during the procession. Check city-wise details here:

Bengaluru traffic advisory: Check affected routes

To manage the increased traffic flow during the Edi celebrations, the Bengaluru traffic police implemented comprehensive traffic arrangements and restrictions at the YMCA ground on Nrupathunga Road in Bengaluru for the Ed-Milad procession.

These routes will be used for the procession:

JC Nagar Dargah to Shivajinagar Cantonment

Yelahanka Old Town Mosque to Yelahanka Old Town Mosque

Old Bus Stand to Sannamanikere

Bellahalli Cross to Nagawara Signal

Rajagopalnagar Main Road to Peenya 2nd Stage

South End Circle to RV Road near Lalbagh West Gate Circle

Geeta Junction to South End Circle

Bendre Junction to Obalappa Garden Junction

Mahalingeshwara Layout to Adugodi

Check traffic restrictions:

The car movement from Nethaji Junction to Tannery Road via Pottery Circle is prohibited.

The Masque Junction to MM Road Junction will be one-way and the cars from Nethaji Junction can head towards Mosque Junction.

Delhi traffic advisory:

The Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Monday and said disruptions are expected in various parts due to processions held for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the police announced in an advisory.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi

The procession in Central Delhi strated at 11 AM and will go from Bara Hindu Rao to Chowk Jama Masjid, passing through Pahari Dhiraj, Chowk Bara Tooti, Sadar Bazar, Qutub Road, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli, Masjid Fatehpuri, Katra Bariyan, Farash Khana, Lal Kuan, Chowk Hauz Qazi, Chawri Bazar, and ending at Chowk Jama Masjid.

Because of this, heavy traffic is expected on Rani Jhansi Road, Chandni Chowk Road, Bara Hindu Rao Road, SPM Marg, Khari Baoli Marg, Hare Ram Marg, Chawri Bazar Road, Jama Masjid Road, and other nearby roads.

Mumbai traffic advisory: Check details

The Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad procession and said that in Mankhurd Traffic Division, every year the religious festival of Eid-E-Milad will be celebrated on a grand scale on September 18. This year about 70 to 80 thousand people, 100 to 200 two-wheelers, 50 to 55 big and other vehicles will participate in the said procession of Eid-E-Milad 2024.

To prevent any untoward situation and inconvenience to the public, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued route diversions around Mankhurd area of eastern Mumbai.

Thane Traffic Advisory

Because of Eid-e-Milad celebrations, the Thane Traffic Police issued an advisory to manage traffic during this festive season. The Thane police said the Ganeshotsav will take place from September 7 to September 17, 2024, with immersion (Visarjan) processions on September 8, 11, 12 and 13, coinciding with Eid-e-Milad on September 16.

The Thane City Police said measures will be implemented from September 7 to September 17, 2024, coinciding with major events like Ganpati Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad and he added that the restrictions will minimise vehicular congestion, particularly on days when the processions are expected to attract heavy crowds.