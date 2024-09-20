Tirupati ladoo row: Who supplied raw materials and how many sweets are made daily? | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tirupati Temple

Tirupati ladoo row: An uproar was created after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged the use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, sparking concern among devotees. Following the allegation a political slugfest too have started on the issue. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday also called for an investigation. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has also agreed to hear a petition filed by senior YSRCP leader Y V Subba Reddy on September 25 over the Tirupati laddu (consecrated sweet) controversy raging in the country.

During an NDA legislative party meeting on Wednesday, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus. Calling it an attempt to gain political mileage by invoking Gods, Sudhakar Reddy said the ruling TDP supremo is resorting to 'political mudslinging'.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy claimed that the adulteration has been confirmed by a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, on the ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. He displayed the purported lab report which apparently confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" and "fish oil" in the given ghee sample. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16.

Who supplied ghee?

Till July 2023, Karnataka Cooperative Milk Federation used to supply ghee. It has been supplying for 50 years. However, the government was giving less money hence the supply was stopped. In July 2023, the supply contract was then given to five companies. According to reports, the evidence of fat and fish oil was found in their ghee only.

How many ladoos are made daily?

According to various reports, about three and a half lakh laddus are made daily in Tirupati temple which is made by at least 200 Brahmins together.