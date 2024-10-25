Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Breaking: Three hotels in Tirupati receive bomb threats through email

Three hotels in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, received bomb threats via email, leading to extensive searches by local police and sniffer dogs. Authorities confirmed the threats were a hoax. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the threats linked to drug kingpin Jaffer Sidiq.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 10:56 IST
Tirupati
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bomb threats target hotels in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Three hotels in the temple town of Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, received bomb threats via email, prompting immediate action from local authorities. Police, accompanied by sniffer dogs, conducted thorough searches of the establishments, ultimately confirming that the threats were a hoax.

"Three hotels received bomb threat alerts. An FIR has been registered regarding the email, and the case is being investigated from various angles. We will soon trace the culprits, and those behind the email will be identified after the investigation is completed," Tirupati East Police Station Circle Inspector Srinivasulu said.

 

