Thrissur Election Results 2024: Will BJP's Suresh Gopi wrest seat from Congress?

Thrissur Election Results 2024: Thrissur is one of 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The Thrissur seat comprises 7 assembly segments - Guruvayoor, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika, Irinjalakkuda and Puthukkad. The Lok Sabha constituency falles in the General category.

Thrissur ​Election 2024: Date of polls

Thrissur underwent polling in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on 26 April.

Thrissur Election 2024: Voter turnout

Thrissur recorded a low voter turnout of 72.2 per cent against the last general election in 2019 voter turn out - 77.92 per cent.

Thrissur Election 2024: Date of results

The result for the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country and assembly elections held in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Thrissur Election 2024: Main parties and candidates

Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency saw a triangular contest between Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India. The Congress fielded K Muraleedharan, sitting MP of Vadakara against BJP canddiate Suresh Gopi and VS Sunil Kumar of the Communist Party of India (CPI). BJP's Suresh Gopi, who is a renowned actor in Kerala, is well known in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has lost twice in elections from this central Kerala constituency and is hoping that his third attempt from Thrissur would bring him luck. Gopi had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls.

Thrissur Election: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate TN Prathapan won the seat defeating CPI leader Rajaji Mathew Thomas with a margin of 93,633 votes. Prathapan was polled 415,089 votes with a vote share of 40.00 per cent, while Thomas from got 321,456 votes with 30.85 per cent vote share.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, CPI leader CN Jayadevan won the seat outsmarting Congress candidate KP Dhanapalan by a margin of 38,227 votes. Jayadevan got 389,209 votes with a vote share of 42.27 per cent, while the Congress candidate managed to secure 350,982 votes with 38.12 per cent vote share.