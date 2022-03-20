'Stop free screening of The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri appeals to Haryana CM

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI 'Stop free screening of The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri has an appeal to Haryana CM

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files', on Sunday appealed to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to stop the free screening of his movie in Rewari. The district chief of a group called Panchnand offered an open invitation to the people for a free screening of the movie. The poster that Agnihotra shows an invitation to the Swarn Jayanti Park in Rewari at 6.30 pm on Sunday.

The filmmaker tagged Haryana CM Khattar and wrote, “Showing The Kashmir Files like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service mean buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner.”

Replying to a comment by a Twitterati that asked if everything was only 'business', Agnihotri wrote, “It’s illegal to show a movie like this. I am sure you won’t encourage anything that is illegal.”

Written and directed by Vivek, "The Kashmir Files" depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s.

Since its release on March 11, the film has sparked a debate among the various political parties of India as well as the audiences.

The Kashmir Files has earned ₹141 crore in nine days of the release. Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka and others have declared The Kashmir Files tax-free. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi.

