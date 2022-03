Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri with Anupam Kher in the lead

The Kashmir Files team including director Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Agarwal met Uttar Pradesh's caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday (March 20) at the CM office.

Image Source : INDIA TV The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri with Anupam Kher in the lead

Image Source : INDIA TV The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri with Anupam Kher in the lead