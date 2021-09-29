Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Thane: Man given anti-rabies shot instead of Covid vaccine

A man in Thane was mistakenly given an anti-rabies shot instead of Covid vaccine at a health centre. According to news agency ANI, a doctor and a nurse working for Thane Municipal Corporation were suspended after the matter was reported.

The incident took place at Aatkoneshwar Health Centre in Kalwa on Monday.

The person has been identified as Rajkumar Yadav. He had gone to the centre to take the Covishield vaccine. However, he mistakenly went and sat in the queue where an ARV injection was being administered.

The suspended nurse has been identified as Kirti Popere. She had administered an ARV injection to the man without reviewing his case paper.

When the incident came to light, Rajkumar Yadav was immediately kept under the observation of doctors.

The Thane Municipal Corporation in a statement said that it was Kirti's duty to check the patient's case paper before giving the vaccine.

"A doctor and a nurse suspended for administering anti-rabies dose, instead of COVID vaccine, at a health care centre in Kalwa area of Thane," Sandeep Malvi, Additional Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation, told news agency ANI.

