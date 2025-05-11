'Terrorism must end in Jammu and Kashmir', says Syed Nowshaad, brother of Pahalgam attack victim The ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 civilians. Syed Nowshaad, brother of a Pahalgam attack local victim, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, wants terrorism to be eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir. India had conducted strikes on Pakistan terror camps.

New Delhi:

India avenged the horrific Pahalgam terror attack with 'focused, measured and non-escalatory' strikes on Pakistani terror camps on the intervening night of May 6-7. Following the ghastly attack at Baisaran Valley, which killed 26 civilians, India retaliated with strikes in nine terror camps that killed many terrorists.

Syed Nowshaad, brother of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local who died in the terror attack, spoke on India's retaliatory attack. "I thank Prime Minister Modi and the armed forces for launching Operation Sindoor and avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. I am proud of our armed forces... Terrorism must be eradicated in Jammu and Kashmir so that innocent lives are not lost... We had a lot of expectations from Prime Minister Modi and the government, and they avenged the Pahalgam terror attack," Nowshaad told the media.

India retaliated to the terror act with an operation named, Operation Sindoor. "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," Ministry of Defence had said in a statement just after the operation was completed in the intervening night of May 6-7.

"Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it added.