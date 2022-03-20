Sec 144 imposed in Telangana's Nizamabad as tensions erupt over Shivaji statue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The prohibitory orders under Section 144 (of CrPC) were imposed, said Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district, Telangana, on Sunday after two groups protested and pelted each other with stones over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said.

Teargas shells to disperse the crowd brought the situation under control. A constable was injured in the stone-hurling and sent for a medical examination, said the police.

According to them, the statue was placed by one group, which was opposed by another. This resulted in protests and stone-hurling.

Police pickets were set up and preventive arrests were being made, another senior police official-in-charge of law and order told PTI. No permission was obtained for installing the statue, said the official. Additional policemen were deployed and peace was ensured, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind tweeted: "The Bodhan Municipal Council had accepted to the proposed Shivaji Maharaj's idol and passed resolution. Yet, the TRS-MIM hooligans are creating ruckus & tensions in the town".

"Now, the ruling TRS councillor openly threatened to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town, if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!," the BJP leader said in another tweet.

