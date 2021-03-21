Image Source : ANI Telangana: Man tries to burn beehive inside school bus, charred to death

A middle-aged man died in a freak mishap after a stationary school bus went up in flames when he attempted to burn a beehive set up inside the vehicle, in Narayanpet district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the deceased tried to chase away the bees and set the beehive on fire but the bus, parked in the premises of a private school in Maktal Mandal for the past several months, was engulfed by blaze, they said.

The man got stuck in the vehicle and was charred to death.

The fire spread to two other buses parked close by before being put out.

A case was registered, police said.

