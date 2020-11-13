Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Telangana: SC allows green crackers for 2 hours

Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale and use of green crackers for two hours during Diwali in Telangana. The decision by the apex court came as a partial relief to Telangana Fire Works Dealers Association (TFWDA) as it modified the Telangana High Court order.

Earlier, the Telangana government had issued an order imposing a ban on sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect following directions from the state High Court. The judgment was given by a two-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Sajiv Khanna in an urgent hearing.

State's Fireworks Dealers' Association approached the Supreme Court after the state government's order to close shops selling fireworks.

The GO said the High Court has further issued directions to appeal to people, both through print and the electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality.

"The government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," the GO said.

The state DGP, DG of Fire Services and all-district Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police in the state should take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state, it said.

Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged the TRS government has failed to protect the sentiments of Hindus vis-a-vis ban on firecrackers.

The High Court has directed the imposition of the ban on firecrackers as the state government could not effectively argue the matter in the court, he claimed in a statement on Friday.

