Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao accuses BJP govt for conspiring to topple it

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hit out at the BJP government on Sunday and said that it is inciting frenzy and excitement among the people in the country for small political goals. Addressing a gathering at MVS college ground in Mahbubnagar, Rao said that attempts were being made to topple governments. He said that the Prime Minister wants rebellion to start from Telangana. With BRS, we will develop the country like Telangana.

"The BJP govt led by PM Narendra Modi is conspiring to topple the Telangana government. The thieves who came to buy the TRS MLAs were caught and put in jail."

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing that Telangana government would be overthrown. He questioned whether the government will be overthrown for pointing out the Central failures, blocking the progress of Telangana and not granting the funds due to the state.

"The PM himself says that they will topple our government. I want to ask them, for what reason? Didn't people vote for us? Didn't we win the elections? Is this the India we dream of where the PM goes to Bengal and says that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with us,'' he asked.

