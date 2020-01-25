Telangana civic body election results 2020: TRS set for stellar performance, leads in 109 municipalities

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Municipal Elections Result 2020: As the counting of votes in the Telangana civic body polls is underway, so far out of the 120 municipalities, the TRS (Telangana Rashtriya Samiti) is leading in 109 municipalities, Congress on 5, BJP, AIMIM and others are leading in 2 municipalities each.

Meanwhile, in Nalgonda and Kollapur municipalities, all the rebel candidates of the TRS are leading. Also in nine corporations, TRS is leading in seven of them.

Going by the trend so far, it seems that K Chandrashekar Rao's party TRS is going to sweep the civic body elections are they are leading in most of them.

Telangana elections held on January 22

Telangana civic body polls which were held on January 22 (Wednesday). The polling was held through paper ballots. A total 129 candidates (120 municipalities, 9 corporations) fate will be decided today.

Will TRS break the national records?

Will the TRS, which recorded victories on a record level in every election it took part since the formation of the Telangana State, continue its winning spree in the Municipal Polls too? Or will it witness decrease? This is the question, which is uppermost in minds of many people. While the TRS is confident that like in the polls for the rural local bodies, in the municipal elections too it will create a record.

A look at 2016 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections

In 2016, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) too the TRS registered a huge victory. Of the 150 Wards, TRS won 99 Wards, its alliance partner AIMIM 44, while the Congress won 2, BJP 4 and TDP one Ward. In the annals of the GHMC History, for the first time one political party won so many Wards and was able to have Mayor’s post on its own without any support from other parties.