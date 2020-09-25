Tejashwi Yadav leads tractors' procession in Patna against farm Bills

Image Source : ANI Tejashwi leads tractors' procession in Patna against farm Bills

In the wake of a call for a bandh by different political parties to protest against the passage of the three contentious agriculture-related Bills by Parliament, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday led a 'tractor march' on the Patna roads. He said that "black Bills" pertaining to agriculture had been passed.

"The Bills hold big consequences for the future of farmers. These proposed laws will paralyse the farmers as well as the entire agriculture sector in the country. The Bills were forcibly got passed by the central government in a bid to make the Indian farmers dependent on industrialists," Tejashwi, the former Deputy Chief Minister, said while riding a tractor.

#WATCH Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav drives a tractor, as he takes part in the protest against #FarmBills passed in the Parliament. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/3CanJjtGo4 — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

A procession of around 50 tractors followed the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, with his party supporters shouting slogans against the NDA government over the Bills.

Earlier, the 'tractor march' began from Tejashwi Yadav's official residence located just behind Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence on Anne Marg.

The protesters, without following social distancing norms, were headed toward the Governor's House when a posse of police briefly stopped them for security reasons. They were, however, allowed to proceed towards Bailey Road.

The procession was scheduled to take a round of the Income Tax roundabout, Dak Bungalow Chowk and return to the RJD office on Veerchand Patel Road.

Due to the movement of the convoy of tractors, normal traffic was badly hit in the state capital, especially the busy Bailey Road.

