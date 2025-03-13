Tejas fighter jet successfully test fires air-to-air Astra missile Missile test: The test firing of the missile was carried out off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

Missile test: In a major enhancement to the Indian Air Force's combat readiness, the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has successfully conducted a test-launch of the homegrown ASTRA Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) from a Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) AF MK1 prototype fighter plane, according to the Ministry of Defence. The test launch was carried out on Wednesday (March 12) off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha.

As per the Ministry, the test-firing successfully demonstrated the direct hit of the missile on a flying target. "All the subsystems performed accurately meeting all mission parameters and objectives," it said.

About Astra missile

ASTRA missile is designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is capable of engaging the targets over 100km. The missile is equipped with advanced guidance and navigation capabilities allows missile to destroy targets with greater accuracy. The missile is already inducted into the Indian Air Force.

The successful test-firing is a significant milestone towards the induction of the LCA AF MK1A variant.

The test fire is the result of hard work by the integrated team of scientists, engineers and technicians from the ADA, the DRDO, and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), along with support from CEMILAC, DG-AQA, IAF & Test range team, the statement added.

Further trials are planned for performance evaluation.

Rajnath Singh congratulates team

After the successful test fire of ASTRA, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams of DRDO, Air Force, ADA, HAL and all the agencies who made the trial possible.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also appreciated the efforts of scientists, engineers and technicians from various organisations and industries.

