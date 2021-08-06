Friday, August 06, 2021
     
Tej Pratap Yadav's Assembly membership challenged

IANS IANS
Patna Published on: August 06, 2021 6:51 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Tej Pratap Yadav's Assembly membership challenged.

A supporter of Bihar's ruling JD-U on Thursday moved the Patna High Court challenging RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav's membership.

Petitioner Vijay Kumar Yadav alleged that Tej Pratap Yadav had submitted wrong information pertaining to his movable and immovable assets in his nomination papers from Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur in the 2020 Assembly elections.

"Tej Pratap submitted wrong information about assets in the nomination paper. This is cheating and misleading the Election Commission and rival candidates. Hence, I have requested the court to cancel his membership and declare his rival, Raj Kumar Rai, who contested the election on the JD-U ticket, the victor," Yadav said.

Tej Pratap Yadav's lawyer Jagannath Singh said: "The petitioner has filed a case under Section 100 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 to challenge Tej Pratap Yadav. We will file a reply after thorough study."

