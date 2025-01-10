Teachers in govt-aided DTEA schools appointed on 'fake certificates’; IAS, Delhi education director booked

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against IAS officer and former Delhi government education director Udit Prakash Rai in connection with the appointment of teachers, including his wife, in the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) Schools on fake certificates, officials said on Friday.

Apart from him, the agency has booked retired deputy education officer Sharad Kumar Verma, honorary DTEA secretary R Raju, Moti Bagh DTEA Sr Secondary School Principal Govindavel Harikrishna, and CPM Public School manager Shrikant Singh Yadav, they said.

The CBI has alleged that the accused conspired to facilitate the appointment of Shilpi Rai, Yogita, Priyanka Tiwari, Pooja Verma, and Abhishek Gosain as TGT/PGT in the DTEA Schools on the basis of false and forged teaching experience certificates in 2021-22.

All five beneficiaries have been named in the FIR as accused, they said. The CBI action came after nearly a yearlong preliminary enquiry on a complaint from Special Secretary Vigilance of the Delhi government, they said. The investigation prima facie revealed that Udit Prakash Rai, in connivance with others, got his wife Shilpi Rai appointed as PGT (Biology) in the Moti Bagh school on fake papers.

The FIR alleged that he secured the release of grants for his wife's salary with minimal scrutiny by influencing the officers of Zone-19 at the Directorate of Education, GNCTD.

(With PTI inputs)