Teachers’ Day: Did you know how many languages S Radhakrishnan could speak and write? Teachers' Day 2025: The linguistic abilities of S Radhakrishnan combined with his deep knowledge of Eastern and Western philosophy, earned him a reputation as a bridge-builder between Indian and Western thought.

Teachers' Day is observed in India on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent teacher and statesman, who served as the first vice-president and the second president of India.

A scholar and a notable academician, Dr Radhakrishnan believed in the importance of education and educators. After his students wanted to celebrate his birthday, he humbly suggested that it be observed as Teachers' Day instead. Hence, after 1962, India has continued this tradition of celebrating teachers nationwide for their dedication and service.

Know all about Dr S Radhakrishnan

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan went to study philosophy at Christian College, Madras and later started teaching career at the University of Mysore. He taught at the University of Calcutta. He has also served as vice-chancellor of Andhra University, Banaras Hindu University, and Delhi University.

How many languages S Radhakrishnan could speak and write?

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a polyglot who could speak and write several languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Sanskrit, and English. His fluency in multiple languages reflected his South Indian background and extensive academic career.

List of languages Radhakrishnan could speak and write:

Telugu: Radhakrishnan was speaking Telugu as he was born into a Telugu-speaking family and it was his mother tongue.

Tamil: He was also speaking Tamil as he spent most of his youth in Tamil Nadu and was fluent in Tamil as well as Telugu.

Sanskrit: He learned Sanskrit during his time at Presidency College in Madras. He also suggested that a study of Sanskrit was necessary to understand indigenous culture.

English: He wrote many of his influential academic works and delivered lectures in English, both in India and at institutions like Oxford University.

The linguistic abilities of S Radhakrishnan combined with his deep knowledge of Eastern and Western philosophy, earned him a reputation as a bridge-builder between Indian and Western thought.