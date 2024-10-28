Tata-Airbus C295 Complex: How India’s first private military aircraft plant to transform defence sector

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tata-Airbus C295 aircraft plant is set to boost India's defence sector

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft at TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) Campus, Vadodara, Gujarat on Monday. This facility is the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India, which is a pathbreaking development which will draw more investment from the private sector in defence. Subsequently, the influx of private investment in the defence sector will transform the military sector.

Significance of TATA Aircraft Complex

TATA Aircraft Complex will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft. Under the C-295 project, a total of 56 aircraft will be built, of which 16 are being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain and the remaining 40 are to be made in India.

Here are the other highlights of the plant

Apart from Tatas, leading defence public sector units such as Bharat Electronics Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, as well as private Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will contribute to this programme.

First fully private "Make in India" aerospace assembly line

By 2031, the Indian Air Force will have 56 state-of-the-art aircraft

The plant is a great example of self-reliance. 18,000+ indigenous parts will be produced.

C-295 manufacturing plant will be an employment powerhouse as it will provide a direct employment of 3,000+ people across various sites and over 15,000+ indirect employment. Thousands of jobs will be created from this factory of the Airbus and Tata, said PM Modi.

"The factory of C295 aircraft reflects the new work culture of the New India. Two years ago, in October, the construction of this factory began. Today, in the same month, it is ready for the production of aircraft," the PM said.

