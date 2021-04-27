Goa court adjourns judgment in rape case against Tarun Tejpal

Image Source : PTI Tarun Tejpal rape trial judgement pushed to May 12

The judgment in the rape case filed against former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will now be pronounced on May 12, a trial court judge said here on Tuesday.

North Goa District and Sessions Court judge Kshama Joshi announced the adjournment on Tuesday; the day when the Court was originally scheduled to pronounce its final order in the case which was booked against Tejpal in 2013.

"The judge pronounced today that it has been adjourned to the 12th (May)," special public prosecutor Francisco Tavora told reporters here. Tavora said that the Court has not attributed any reason for the delay in pronouncing the judgment.

The former editor-in-chief of the Tehelka investigative magazine was accused by a junior colleague of sexually assaulting her at a five-star resort in Goa.

Tejpal has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement) 354A (sexual harassment), and 354B (criminal assault), of the Indian Penal Code.

Latest India News