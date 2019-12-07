Imran Khan kept speaking even when UNGA hall was empty: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV Tarek Fatah in Aaap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma

Pakistani-Canadian author Tarek Fatah on Aap Ki Adalat slammed Imran Khan's UN speech and said it was "hilarious." Speaking to India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma, Fatah said that Imran Khan went on for 55 minutes over his allotted time.

"He spoke for 55 mins over his allotted time. The buzzer was ringing continuously and by the time he finished there was no one in the hall," Fatah said.

He added, "Imran Khan's speech contained atom bombs and threats to India like his railway minister who talks about atom bombs as if they were potatoes. No world leader talks like this at the UN."

Imran Khan gave a long speech at the UNGA meeting in 2019, his speech primarily focussed on India. Khan spoke of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir post revocation of Article 370 and threatened to go to war with India if the situation was not resolved.

When asked about Article 370, Fatah said Pakistan had never heard about Article 370 before. And all of a sudden they started making an issue out of it after abrogation.

Imran Khan has spoken against India many times. His ministers have been one step ahead. Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhury have on several occasions spoken of an imminent war with India.

Fatah also said that Imran Khan was only a puppet Prime Minister and that the real power was in the hands of the Pakistani Army. "Pak Army Generals are the real people in power in Pakistan and anyone who thinks otherwise is being a fool," Fatah said.

Tarek Fatah is a journalist and liberal activist of Pakistani origin. Currently, he is a resident of Canada and is vocal in his condemnation of Pakistan as a failed state.