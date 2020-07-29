Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu reports 6,426 new COVID-19 cases, 82 fatalities

Tamil Nadu's infection count rose to 2,34,114 with the addition of 6,426 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the death toll surged to 3,741 with 82 fatalities. The number of recoveries continued to be on the upswing with 5,927 people getting discharged after recovery from hospitals, totalling to 1,72,883, a health department bulletin said. Active cases stood at 57,490.

A total of 60,794 samples were tested today, taking the number of specimens tested so far to 25,36,660, the bulletin said.

Chennai reported 1,117 fresh cases and the cumulative count stood at 97,575.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage