Tamil Nadu govt doctors continue strike, patient services affected

Government doctors affiliated to the Federation of Government Doctors Association continued their indefinite strike across Tamil Nadu for the second day

on Saturday, affecting both inpatient and outpatient services in State-run hospitals.

The strike, alongside an indefinite fast by five doctors in the premises of Government Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital here, continued to be on.

"Inpatient, outpatient services and elective surgeries were largely affected due to our strike. The participation of doctors in the strike has gone up and several Heads of Departments too took part today," FOGDA representative Dr C Sundaresan told PTI.

Emergency services were, however, not affected, he added. FOGDA, an umbrella outfit of five associations is spearheading the strike, urging implementation of four key demands.

The fast by the doctors is to press Chief Minister K Palaniswami's immediate intervention in the matter.

Implementation of a Government Order that envisages time-bound promotions, apart from ensuring appropriate patient-doctor ratio in hospitals by amending another GO are among the demands.

Bringing back the 50 per cent quota for government doctors in postgraduate and super speciality streams is another demand.

Filling up posts and carrying out transfers through a transparent counselling process is the other long-time representation of the government doctors.

"We are awaiting word from the government. We want the Chief Minister's intervention and we are ready for talks," the FOGDA representative added.

