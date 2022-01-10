Tamil Nadu imposes full lockdown on Sunday, Covid restrictions extended till January 31 | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu issues fresh Covid restrictions; lockdown extended till January 31 | Details

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday extended the lockdown in the state till January 31 as it announced other fresh Covid restrictions. The development comes after the state recorded 13,990 positive cases, 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. No new Omicron case was detected across Tamil Nadu on Monday.

Here's all you need to know:

People will not be allowed in all places of worship between January 14 and January 18. Special inter-district buses for Pongal will run at 75% capacity. Night curfew will remain effective from 10 pm to 5 am from Mondays to Saturdays and has been extended till January 31. A total lockdown will be in force on 16 January (Sunday), while essential services will be exempted. All semester examinations in the universities of Tamil Nadu have been postponed. The exams were scheduled to commence on Jan 20. Re-testing is not required for discharge from home isolation or the Covid care centers.

Patients isolated in Covid care centers or put up in home isolation will stand to be discharged and end isolation after at least seven days from the onset of symptoms or date of sampling and has no fever for three consecutive days, health officials in Tamil Nadu have said.

