Tamil Nadu Adheenams give 'Sengol' to PM Modi ahead of new Parliament Building inauguration I VIDEO

Ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met pontiffs from different Adheenams of Tamil Nadu at his official residence in the national capital on Friday. During the meeting, the sheers bestowed him Sengol-- a symbol of the transfer of power by the British to India.

Modi sought their blessings and also honoured them. The prime minister will on Sunday inaugurate the new Parliament building, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, amid a boycott by several Opposition parties which insist that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the State should do the honours. On Friday, Modi said the new Parliament building will make every Indian proud and shared a video of the new complex.

Congress says no documented evidence of 'Sengol' being symbol of transfer of power

The 'Sengol' will be installed close to the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Modi on May 28, an event 20 Opposition parties, including the Congress, are boycotting.

The major event happened despite Congress claiming there is no documented evidence of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the 'Sengol' as a symbol of the transfer of power by the British to India.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his drum-beaters are using the ceremonial sceptre for their political ends in Tamil Nadu.

