Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Swarnim Him Mahotsav organized at Himachal Bhawan

To mark the 50 years of statehood of Himachal Pradesh, Swarnim Him Mahotsav was organised jointly by the Resident Commissioner office and Himachal Social Bodies Federation at Himachal Bhawan in New Delhi on Sunday as part of the ongoing Swarnim Himachal Celebrations across the state.

BJP chief JP Nadda's wife Mallika Nadda, who is also Chairperson Special Olympics Bharat was the Chief Guest of the Swarnim Him Mahotsav.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallika Nadda urged the Himachalis to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the state while remaining connected to their roots back home.

"Himachalis are known for their hard work, sincerity and honesty across the country and they should preserve their identity and live up to their reputation," she said in a statement issued by Himachal Bhawan.

"Dev Bhoomi Himachal Pradesh is the land of Sages like Vyaas and Markandey Rishis and is a repository of glorious culture and traditions," Mallika Nadda said.

Stressing on preserving the tradition and culture of the state, she said “we should ensure that young generation can understand it and take pride in it”.

She also paid rich tributes to Y S Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, and lauded the contribution of all other chief ministers.

She also appreciated the efforts of present Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, according to the statement.

