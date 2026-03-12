'Empowering women means empowering society': Dr Priti Adani at Swabhimaan: The Rise of S.H.E event

New Delhi:

Adani Foundation, in partnership with Adani Electricity and Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal (MAVIM), organised 'Swabhimaan: The Rise of S.H.E.' in Mumbai, celebrating the achievements of women associated with the Swabhimaan initiative. Launched in 2021–22, the programme focuses on empowering women in urban underprivileged communities by providing training in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and business management. The initiative supports Self Help Groups (SHGs) in transitioning into Enterprise Self Help Groups (ESHGs), enabling women to build sustainable livelihoods.

About 'Swabhimaan: The Rise of S.H.E' event

So far, more than 4,500 women in Mumbai have benefited from the programme, emerging as self-reliant entrepreneurs and contributing to their families’ economic well-being. The event was attended by several leaders and dignitaries, including Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation; Ritu Tawde, Hon’ble Mayor of Mumbai; and Aditi Tatkare, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of Maharashtra. The gathering also saw the presence of Subodh Kumar Singh, Head of CSR (Mumbai Region) at the Adani Foundation, along with women entrepreneurs and members of the Swabhimaan programme, who shared their journeys of entrepreneurship and empowerment.

The event featured opening remarks by Subodh Kumar Singh, Head of CSR (Mumbai Region) at Adani Foundation, who spoke about the programme's growing impact in strengthening women-led enterprises in urban communities.

Dr Priti Adani speaks up at 'Swabhimaan: The Rise of S.H.E.' event

Addressing the gathering, Dr Priti Adani said the Swabhimaan initiative represents far more than a programme. "Swabhimaan is not just a programme; it is an idea and a story of women who chose to live their lives with confidence and dignity. Today we gather not just for an event but to celebrate the achievements of 4,500 women who have taken charge of their lives with courage and determination.”

She highlighted how the foundation has supported women through skill training, financial literacy, digital education, and market linkages, helping them build sustainable enterprises.

Adani added that empowering women has a ripple effect on society. "Research across the world shows that when women earn, nearly 90 per cent of their income goes towards their children’s education, health, and family wellbeing. Empowering a woman is not just empowering an individual; it is an investment in the next generation."

The event also featured an exhibition of Swabhimaan and Utthan initiatives, the launch of a Swabhimaan coffee table book, the inauguration of Swateja Mart's cloud kitchen, and a panel discussion titled S.H.E. Speaks, where women from the programme shared their journeys.