Image Source : ANI Sushant's killer should be hanged, Ramdas Athawale says

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Friday said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's killers should be hanged. "I believe Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a suicide but murder. His family demands justice. They are satisfied with the ongoing CBI inquiry."

Athawale met late actor's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad today.

