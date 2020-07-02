Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sushant Singh Rajput death: MNS asks artists to contact party if they face nepotism

Just days after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has jumped into the nepotism debate. The party appealed artists to contact them if they face nepotism in the line of the work. Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the debate of nepotism resurfaced and social media was abuzz with the talk of nepotism being the reason behind Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a middle class family and made a name for himself in the film industry on his own. Members of the public opined that he was frustrated as powerful lobbies in Bollywood created obstacles in his career.

Mumbai Police is currently examining all angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and has interrogated Bollywood bigwigs. Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was called in for questioning.

Now MNS appears to be promising help to artists who are hit by neptism.

MNS's Maharashtra vice-president Vageesh Sarswat appealed such artists to come forward and approach the party.

"Mumbai Police is investigating in the right direction. The police should question everyone on nepotism. It can be Bhansali or anyone else," he said

"If anyone is being harrassed in the film industry, if any gang is not letting an artist work, the artist should approach MNS. Raj Thackeray's party will teach anyone practicing nepotism a tough lesson," he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself in his Mumbai home on June 14. He did not leave a suicide note. This has started speculation about his death.

