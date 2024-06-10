'Grossly incorrect': Suresh Gopi, BJP's first Kerala MP, on reports of his likely resignation from Modi 3.0

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suresh Gopi took oath as Minister of State in Modi government

New Delhi: Hours after several media reports claimed that Kerala BJP MP Suresh Gopi wants to be relieved from the post and work as an MP for the people of Thrissur constituency, the actor-turned-politician issued a clarification stating that the news reports of his resignation from the Modi Cabinet are 'grossly incorrect'.

In an X post, Gopi said that it is a matter of pride for him to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi government and to represent the people of Kerala.

Clarifying the statement, Gopi took to X, and said, "A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect."

Attaching his photo with Modi on his FB page, Gopi said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."

Earlier several media reports claimed that the BJP MP, who took oath as Minister of State (MoS) in the Modi government 3.0 on Sunday, would leave the post soon, citing his prior professional commitments related to movies. The development came just a day after he was sworn-in as Union Minister in the Modi government 3.0.

Who is Suresh Gopi?

He became a political 'hero' when he surprised the polity fraternity by winning the Thrissur seat on a BJP ticket and scripting history for the saffron party in Kerala. In other words, the saffron party's decades-long struggle in Kerala -- a state historically dominated by the Left and the Congress -- and marked by numerous challenges since the Jan Sangh days, finally yielded fruit in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls through Gopi.

Known for his 'mass' performances in action and drama films, Gopi's nearly decade-long efforts helped him turn the BJP's long-held dream into reality by winning the central Kerala constituency of Thrissur by a thumping margin of nearly 75,000 votes.

The common workers as well as the top brass of the BJP are elated by the national film award winner's poll victory from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat.

Thrissur witnessed a three-way contest for the Lok Sabha polls, with major candidates from the Congress, BJP, and CPI locked in a neck-and-neck battle.

Thrissur, often referred to as the cultural capital of Kerala, is known for its vibrant mix of urban and rural populations. The constituency boasts significant Hindu, Christian, and Muslim communities, contributing to its rich cultural and religious diversity.

Born in the southern Kollam district, Gopi, a household name in Malayalam cinema, transitioned into politics with his nomination to the Rajya Sabha.

After an unsuccessful bid for the Thrissur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and a defeat in the Thrissur assembly seat in the 2021 assembly polls, Gopi geared up for another run in 2024. Despite the previous setbacks, Gopi, known for his philanthropic activities, made positive interventions in the lives of the people of the Thrissur constituency.

His celebrity status helped Gopi effectively connect with a cross-section of society, making his campaigns vibrant and engaging.

Close to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Gopi was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2016, where he served until 2022.

