Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @SURESHGOPI BJP leader Suresh Gopi

The Bharatiya Janata Party registered its first victory in Kerala on Tuesday. Party candidate from Thrissur, Suresh Gopi, secured victory against Communist Party of India candidate Adv. V S Sunil Kumar and Congress candidate K Muraleedharan.



(This is a developing story. More details will be added)