Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC's lockdown order in Lucknow, other cities

The Supreme Court has stayed the Allahabad High Court's order wherein it directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose lockdown in five cities that are worst affected by Covid-19 in the fresh wave. The state government earlier today approached the apex court against the HC's order directing it to impose strict restrictions till April 26 in Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde. Mehta, while referring to the high court's order passed on Monday, said that a virtual lockdown is declared by a judicial order for a week.

Reacting to the Allahabad HC's order, the UP government had on Monday evening said there will be no "complete lockdown" in the cities for now.

A two-judge bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar had passed the lockdown order on a PIL on the condition of quarantine centres in the state and treatment of coronavirus patients.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period.

The state has witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. Currently, the state has more than 1.91 lakh active cases and more than 9,800 people have lost their lives.

