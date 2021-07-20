Supreme Court satisfied with UP govt's reply on Kanwar yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The UP government through its affidavit informed the apex court about the suspension of the yatra on behalf of the Kanwar unions.

Satisfied with the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that Kanwar Sanghs have decided to suspend this year's Kanwar yatra, the Supreme Court on Monday disposed of the suo motu petition regarding the same. The UP government through its affidavit informed the apex court about the suspension of the yatra on behalf of the Kanwar unions.

On July 9, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed all the officers that talks should be held with the Kanwar unions in this regard and they should be persuaded to postpone the Kanwar yatra this year too, following which talks were held.

A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman on Monday had also asked Uttar Pradesh authorities at all levels including police to take a stern view of any violation of COVID-19 norms or attempt to take out any Yatra and immediate action to stop any action that poses threat to the lives of citizens.

"It is necessary to close this matter. It is to remind that authorities at all levels when untoward incidents which directly affect lives of the public take place will be looked upon sternly and action should be taken immediately," the Bench had said in its order.

Keeping in mind the possible third wave of coronavirus, during the talks, the Kanwar Sangh decided to postpone the yatra. The chief minister had said that the sentiments of the Kanwar Sangh should be respected.

At the same time, the Supreme Court was informed on behalf of the state government that the positivity rate of coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh is 0.2 per cent and UP is at first position among all the states when it comes to COVID-19 testing and vaccination.

As per tradition, the Kanwar yatra was to start on July 25 in the Hindu holy month of Sawan. But keeping in mind the third wave of coronavirus, like last year, this year also the Kanwar Sanghs have decided to postpone the yatra.

However, people in Uttar Pradesh are allowed to offer holy water to Lord Shiva in temples, following all COVID protocols.

