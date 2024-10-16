Follow us on Image Source : FILE Supreme Court rebukes Punjab, Haryana over Delhi air pollution: 'Why orders not followed? giving you a week'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Haryana government over non-compliance in its earlier order amid rising levels of air pollution. It also warned that if the order is not complied with it will issue contempt against the Chief Secretary of Haryana. The SC asks why the state is shying from prosecuting people for stubble burning and letting go of people with nominal fines. ISRO is telling you where a fire was taking place and you say that you do not find anything, Supreme Court to Haryana.

"This is not a political matter. If the Chief Secretary is acting at somebody's behest, we will issue summons against them as well. Nothing has been done, the same is true with Punjab. The attitude is of complete defiance," the bench observes.

Supreme Court said that affidavit filed by Haryana is full of non-compliance. It directs the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against state officers. SC orders that the Chief Secretary of Haryana to be physically present on next Wednesday and explain why no stringent action was taken against the violators and government officials.