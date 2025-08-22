Supreme Court on stray dogs: Sterilisation drive, feeding ban, national policy ordered | 10 key points The Court expanded the scope of the matter beyond Delhi-NCR and extended it pan-India. All States and UTs, Secretaries of Animal Husbandry department, Secretaries of local bodies, Municipal corporations were impleaded for the compliance of ABC Rules.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today stayed its earlier August 11 directive that stray dogs picked up from the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) must not be released back into the streets. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath clarified that stray dogs must be sterilised, vaccinated, and released back to the area from which they were picked, except those infected with or suspected of rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour.

The Court also banned public feeding of stray dogs and ordered designated feeding zones in all municipal wards. The scope of the case has been extended pan-India, with all states, Union Territories, and local bodies directed to comply with Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.

Here are 10 important points from today’s Supreme Court judgment:

Modified release order: Stray dogs picked up by authorities must be sterilised, dewormed, vaccinated, and released back to the original location. Dogs infected or suspected to have rabies or those showing aggression will not be released and must be housed in separate shelters. Ban on public feeding: Feeding stray dogs in public places and streets is prohibited nationwide. Only designated feeding areas in municipal wards will be allowed. Dedicated feeding spaces: Municipal authorities must create special feeding zones in each ward. Clear signboards will inform the public that stray dogs must only be fed in these designated areas. Helpline for reporting violations: Municipal bodies must set up helpline numbers to report violations related to stray dog feeding and management. Appropriate action must be taken against offenders. No obstruction: Individuals or organisations must not obstruct officials carrying out their duties related to stray dog management. Any obstruction will be punishable under the law. Security deposits for petitioners: Animal lovers and NGOs petitioning the court must deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, which will be used to improve infrastructure and facilities for stray dogs. Adoption of stray dogs: Citizens can apply to municipal bodies to adopt stray dogs, which will then be tagged and monitored. Adopted dogs must not be returned to the streets. Affidavits on compliance: Municipal authorities are required to file affidavits detailing compliance with ABC rules, including available resources like dog-catching personnel, cages, and shelters. Pan-India scope: The Supreme Court extended the case beyond Delhi NCR, including all states and UTs. Similar pending petitions in High Courts will be transferred to the Supreme Court for unified national policy formulation. Strict monitoring and reporting: Municipal authorities must maintain records of stray dogs captured, housed, sterilised, and released, and report progress regularly to the Court.

Background of the case:

The matter began as a suo motu case initiated by a news report highlighting the dangers posed by stray dogs in Delhi, especially to children. On August 11, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court ordered the immediate removal and detention of stray dogs from Delhi NCR, prohibiting their release back into the streets. This aggressive approach was met with objections and legal challenges, with concerns raised that it conflicted with earlier orders and animal welfare principles.

On August 13, the case was transferred to a three-judge bench after these concerns were raised. Today’s order modifies the earlier directive to adopt a more balanced and humane approach while addressing public safety and health concerns. The Court has emphasised a holistic, pan-India strategy ensuring humane treatment of stray dogs while safeguarding citizens from the risks of rabies and dog attacks.