Supreme Court takes cognizance of migrant workers' plight, seeks Centre's response by Thursday

Image Source : PTI SC takes cognizance of migrant workers' plight, says there has been lapse on part of Centre & state govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of plight of migrant labourers who are stranded in different parts of country. The top court said that there have been lapses on part of Centre and State governments and immediate measures are required to be taken to provide travel, shelter and food to migrant labourers.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation.

The top court listed the matter for May 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it on the issue.

The Center had earlier asked the Supreme Court to "trust the steps taken by the government". A Supreme Court bench had then recognised the situation but had left it to the government to take action. Now, the SC has asked for a detailed status report from Center and all states.

