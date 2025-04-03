Supreme Court judges to publicly declare their assets on assuming office, here' why According to the Supreme Court's website, the declaration of assets will also include that of the Chief Justice of India. However, making these declarations public on the court's website will remain a voluntary exercise.

In a significant step towards promoting transparency, Supreme Court judges have collectively agreed to make their asset declarations public upon assuming office. During a full court meeting on Thursday, the judges resolved to disclose their assets, which will be made accessible on the Supreme Court's official website. According to the apex court's website, the publication of asset declarations will be entirely voluntary, allowing judges to exercise discretion in making their financial details public.

Thirty judges, including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, have submitted their declarations of assets. "The full court of the Supreme Court had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office, and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice. "This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," the SC website said.

