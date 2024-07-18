Thursday, July 18, 2024
     
  4. Supreme Court directs NTA to declare centre-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by July 20 amid paper leak row

Supreme Court directs NTA to declare centre-wise results of NEET-UG 2024 by July 20 amid paper leak row

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2024 16:35 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) has asked the National Testing Agency to release centre-wise marks of NEET aspirants who appeared for the exam, amid the paper leak controversy. The NTA, which is responsible for conducting competitive exams in the country has been directed by the apex court to declare centre-wise, and city-wise results of NEET aspirants by noon, July 20.

In its fresh directive, the Supreme Court asked NTA to publish on its website the marks obtained by the students in the NEET-UG examination and the identity of students be masked. 

