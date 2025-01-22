Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court delivers split verdict on AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain's bail plea for election campaigning.

The Supreme Court’s two-judge bench delivered a split verdict on AIMIM candidate and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s plea seeking interim bail to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The matter has now been referred to the Chief Justice, who will assign it to a larger bench for a final decision.

Justice Mithal rejects bail plea

The judge refused to grant interim bail to Pankaj Mithal Hussain, citing the gravity of the charges related to the Delhi riots. He stressed that allegations cannot be ignored for the sake of elections.

Judge Amanullah grants bail

In contrast, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah favored interim bail, enabling Hussain to campaign for the elections. He said as an election candidate, Hussain has the right to participate in the democratic process.

Matter referred to larger bench

The matter has been referred to the three-judge bench after the dissenting opinion of the bench. The bench will decide whether Hussain will be granted interim bail to contest the Delhi polls.