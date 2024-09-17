Supreme Court Collegium modifies recommendations for four High Court Chief Justices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Supreme Court of India building.

The Supreme Court Collegium has revised its previous recommendations for the appointment of Chief Justices to four High Courts due to delays from the Central government. Justices Indra Prasanna Mukerji, Suresh Kumar Kait, GS Sandhawalia, and Tashi Rabstan have been recommended as Chief Justices for the Meghalaya, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Courts, respectively. These changes supersede the Collegium’s earlier July 11 recommendations.

Changes following central government delay

The Supreme Court Collegium, on Tuesday, issued new recommendations for four High Court Chief Justices after a two-month delay from the Central government in acting on the Collegium's July 11 suggestions. The Collegium has now recommended Justices Indra Prasanna Mukerji, Suresh Kumar Kait, GS Sandhawalia, and Tashi Rabstan for key High Courts. These alterations are aimed at addressing concerns over delayed appointments while ensuring efficient judicial administration.

Revised appointments for Chief Justices

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait: Initially recommended for the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Kait is now proposed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He ranks fifth in the All-India Seniority list and will retire in May 2025.

Justice GS Sandhawalia: Originally recommended for the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Sandhawalia is now nominated as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. This appointment will take effect following the retirement of Justice Rajiv Shakdher in October 2024.

Justice Tashi Rabstan: Instead of being appointed to the Meghalaya High Court, Justice Rabstan is now proposed as Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. He will be the first Chief Justice from Ladakh and belongs to the Bot Scheduled Tribe, adding much-needed regional diversity.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji appointed to Meghalaya High Court

The Collegium has recommended Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji as Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court, replacing the earlier nomination of Justice Tashi Rabstan. Justice Mukerji, from the Calcutta High Court, ranks seventh in the All-India Seniority list and will bring considerable experience to his new role.

