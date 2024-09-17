India sends 32 tonnes of relief supplies to typhoon-hit Myanmar under operation Sadbhav

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MEAINDIA New Delhi: Security personnel dispatch relief material to Typhoon Yagi-hit Myanmar.

India has sent a second batch of 32 tonnes of relief supplies to Myanmar via an Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76 transport aircraft as part of Operation Sadbhav. This humanitarian mission, initiated two days ago, aims to assist Southeast Asian nations affected by Typhoon Yagi, which has caused widespread flooding in Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam.

"A second tranche of 32 tonnes of aid was dispatched via IAF IL-76 today," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "This comprised gensets, temporary shelter, hygiene kits, solar lamps and other relief materials," it said.

Relief materials for Myanmar

The relief consignment included essential supplies such as generators, temporary shelters, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and other necessary materials. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasised that the aid is being continuously reassessed to determine further assistance.

India's rapid response to humanitarian crises

India's swift response underscores its commitment as a "First Responder" in humanitarian situations. The first tranche of 21 tonnes of aid was dispatched soon after receiving a request from Myanmar. Additionally, Indian naval ship INS Satpura has been sent to Yangon, carrying ready-to-eat meals, solar lamps, medical supplies, and water purification tablets.

"In keeping with its First Responder commitment in humanitarian situations, India dispatched the first tranche of 21 tons of relief material within hours of receipt of the request from the Myanmar side," the MEA said in a statement.

Broader regional support

Operation Sadbhav is part of India's "Act East" and "Neighbourhood First" policies, highlighting its broader effort to support disaster-stricken ASEAN countries. Along with assistance to Myanmar, India has also provided relief to Vietnam and Laos. Furthermore, India dispatched 1,000 metric tonnes of rice to Namibia to aid the country in combating food insecurity due to recent droughts.

"In line with our longstanding 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies, Operation Sadbhav is part of India's broader efforts to support the friendly people of Myanmar," the MEA said.

Typhoon Yagi's impact

Typhoon Yagi, which originated in the South China Sea, is reported to be Asia's most powerful storm this year. The natural disaster has resulted in significant devastation, with over 170 people killed in Vietnam and around 40 fatalities in Myanmar.

