OPINION | Suni Williams Returns: India Celebrates! NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned to Earth early Wednesday onboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft, which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida.

Indians watched in jubilation as NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with colleague Butch Wilmore returned to Earth after nine months' stay in the International Space Station. Their eight-day sojourn in space had stretched to nine months due to glitch in their Boeing spacecraft. President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Sunita Williams, saying, "India’s daughter and her fellow astronauts have inspired everyone with their perseverance, dedication and never-say-die spirit." Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Sunita Williams as "a trailblazer and an icon", and said, "Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and boundless human spirit. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions.” Modi was joined by celebrities and politicians who welcomed 59-year-old former US Navy captain Sunita, who was born to a Gujarati father Deepak Pandya hailing from Mehsana district and Slovenian mother Ursuline. NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov returned on board SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft which splashed down in the sea off the coast of Florida. There was celebration in Sunita’s ancestral Jhulasan village of Gujarat with people beating drums, firecrackers bursting and school children dancing, after her spacecraft made a perfect splashdown. The SpaceX capsule parachuted into the sea bringing the odyssey to an end, just hours after leaving the International Space Station. There were tense, nail-biting moments when the capsule, travelling at speed going up to 28,800 km per hour, caused friction as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere, and the capsule’s outer casing had to face heat to about 1,600 degrees Celsius, with heat shields protecting the capsule in which the occupants sat. The spacecraft turned into a ball of fire after entering the atmosphere and with parachutes open, splashed into the sea. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an emotional letter to the “illustrious daughter of India” inviting her to visit India after her return. The NASA astronauts will now undergo standard protocol to mitigate physical challenges posed by prolonged weightlessness in space. The astronauts have been sent to Johnson Space Center, Houston, where they will undergo recovery and return to normal life after some days.

Aurangzeb: No Glorification

Nagpur Police has arrested Fahim Shamim Khan, the key mastermind behind the arson and violence that took place on Monday. He is a local leader of little-known Minorities Democratic Party and had delivered an inflammatory speech before a mob which went on a violent spree. Police said, it was his provocative speech that escalated tension, triggering communal clashes. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde have said there was a big conspiracy behind the violence and it was done after full preparations. Thirty-three policemen, including three police officers have been injured. Dozens of vehicles were burnt, and homes were stoned. Over 50 people have been arrested and police officials are reviewing CCTV footage and social media posts to identify the real culprits. A false rumour was spread that a holy book was burnt during protests by Bajrang Dal while demanding removal of Aurangzeb’s grave from Maharashtra. Curfew continues in 10 police station limits of Nagpur. The violence that took place in Nagpur is condemnable and it cannot be condoned. The entire matter should be viewed from a perspective. It was SP leader Abu Asim Azmi who incited feelings by praising Aurangzeb, and then minister Nitesh Rane added oil to fire by making inflammatory remarks. At that time, the movie ‘Chhava’ based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj was released in theatres and it had a big effect on the hearts and minds of viewers. Several Muslim organisations described it as a part of “anti-Muslim campaign” and they tried to project Emperor Aurangzeb as a hero and “justice loving ruler”. Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad joined the controversy and started burning symbolic tombs of Aurangzeb. This gave Muslim leaders a handle and on the night of violence, baseless rumours were spread among Muslims in a planned manner. Soon, the matter went out of control. Nagpur, a city that mostly remains peaceful, witnessed flames of communal violence. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handled the matter tactfully. He said, since Aurangzeb’s tomb is an ASI-protected monument, it cannot be demolished. Secondly, he said, no one can be allowed to glorify Aurangzeb. I think, emotions could have been kept under control and the flames of violence would not have risen, had the matter been viewed in this perspective. Both Hindu and Muslim organisations must listen to Fadnavis’ views and peace must prevail.

Sambhal Mela: Why was it stopped?

Another controversy has arisen in UP’s Sambhal, similar to that of Aurangzeb controversy in Maharashtra. The administration has refused to grant permission to the annual Neja Mela that takes place after Holi in Sambhal in memory of Syed Salar Masood Ghazi. Masood Ghazi was the nephew of Muslim invader Mahmud Ghaznavi, who had looted Gujarat’s Somnath temple and carried out massacres. Masood Ghazi, as commander, carried out massacres of Hindus on a large scale in western UP from Sambhal to Bahraich. Hindu organizations have opposed holding of Neja Mela in Sambhal on March 25, 26 and 27. After the administration refused to grant permission, the controversy has taken communal overtones. Shopkeepers in Sambhal complained that Muslims are being deprived of their earnings by disallowing Neja Mela. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the ban on Neja Mela. He alleged that BJP government in UP is deliberately creating such controversies to divert people’s attention from other pressing issues. UP minister Kapil Dev Agrawal responded saying Akhilesh Yadav was siding with those who had massacred Hindus. The Sambhal issue is similar to that of Aurangzeb controversy and Samajwadi Party is involved in both. Abu Azmi has praised Aurangzeb, and now SP leaders in UP have supported this Mela held in memory of Mahmud Ghaznavi’s nephew. Muslims say, this Mela is organized every year, while Hindus say, glorification of looters and murderers must stop. Akhilesh Yadav has added fuel to the fire by comparing Neja Mela with Maha Kumbh. I think, rulers like Aurangazeb and invaders like Ghaznavi must not be seen through the lens of Hindus and Muslims. Those who looted this nation, demolished temples cannot belong to our country. Who will want to remember such invaders? The problem starts when people start glorifying invaders and bigoted rulers. Rumour mills work overtime, emotions build up and violence takes place. We should learn from history. We should respect our ‘virasat’ (legacy) and should abstain from glorifying looters and killers.

